Coal Mine Blast Leaves Workers Injured in Chhattisgarh
An explosion at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh injured three workers, including two women, during a blasting operation. The incident occurred at the Chirmiri open cast coal mine. Preliminary information indicates a technical error caused the blast, which is currently under investigation.
An unexpected explosion at the South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) open cast coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district has left three workers injured, including two women. The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon as workers prepared for a blasting operation at the site.
According to SECL's Public Relations Officer, Sanish Chandra, the explosion occurred between 2 pm and 3 pm while the blasting crew, made up of seven to eight workers, was moving to a safer area for detonation. Fragments of rock were propelled through the air, landing on workers and nearby vehicles.
The injured workers suffered minor injuries and were promptly admitted to SECL's regional hospital in Kurasia town for treatment, with expectations of a swift discharge. Initial findings suggest a technical fault led to the explosion, although an official investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
