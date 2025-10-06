Left Menu

Coal Mine Blast Leaves Workers Injured in Chhattisgarh

An explosion at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh injured three workers, including two women, during a blasting operation. The incident occurred at the Chirmiri open cast coal mine. Preliminary information indicates a technical error caused the blast, which is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manendragarh | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:40 IST
Coal Mine Blast Leaves Workers Injured in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unexpected explosion at the South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) open cast coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district has left three workers injured, including two women. The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon as workers prepared for a blasting operation at the site.

According to SECL's Public Relations Officer, Sanish Chandra, the explosion occurred between 2 pm and 3 pm while the blasting crew, made up of seven to eight workers, was moving to a safer area for detonation. Fragments of rock were propelled through the air, landing on workers and nearby vehicles.

The injured workers suffered minor injuries and were promptly admitted to SECL's regional hospital in Kurasia town for treatment, with expectations of a swift discharge. Initial findings suggest a technical fault led to the explosion, although an official investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025