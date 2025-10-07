Left Menu

Trump's Dilemma: The Tomahawk Decision

President Donald Trump is hesitant to supply U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine without assurances of their intended use. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy requested these for defense against Russia, but Trump fears escalation. Russian President Putin warned supply to Ukraine might damage U.S.-Russia relations.

Updated: 07-10-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 03:20 IST
On Monday, President Donald Trump expressed hesitation regarding the potential supply of U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, seeking clarity on their intended use before making a decision. He emphasized not wanting to escalate the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to the U.S. for the sale of Tomahawk missiles to European nations willing to forward them to Ukraine, raising strategic tensions given the missiles' 2,500 km range, capable of reaching Moscow.

Despite inquiries at the White House, Trump was noncommittal, indicating he has 'sort of made a decision,' pending further information. This uncertainty leaves the Kremlin and Zelenskiy's administration without immediate answers, highlighting the delicate nature of international relations.

