On Monday, President Donald Trump expressed hesitation regarding the potential supply of U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, seeking clarity on their intended use before making a decision. He emphasized not wanting to escalate the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to the U.S. for the sale of Tomahawk missiles to European nations willing to forward them to Ukraine, raising strategic tensions given the missiles' 2,500 km range, capable of reaching Moscow.

Despite inquiries at the White House, Trump was noncommittal, indicating he has 'sort of made a decision,' pending further information. This uncertainty leaves the Kremlin and Zelenskiy's administration without immediate answers, highlighting the delicate nature of international relations.