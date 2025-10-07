Left Menu

India's Strategic Leap: Bolstering Defence with Homegrown Might

India is advancing its self-reliance in defence by procuring military hardware worth Rs 1,20,000 crore domestically by 2024-25. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the strategic importance of this move for national sovereignty, underscoring the role of states and industries in creating a competitive defence ecosystem.

The Indian government is pushing for greater self-reliance in defence, with plans to procure military hardware and weapons worth Rs 1,20,000 crore from domestic sources by the end of 2024-25. India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, emphasized during a recent event that self-reliance is not merely an economic or production issue, but a vital component of national strategic autonomy and sovereignty.

Singh called on states and Union territories to actively engage in developing a robust and globally competitive defence manufacturing ecosystem. He pointed out that self-sufficiency in defence is crucial for India to address its security challenges and maintain its sovereignty. As the battlefield evolves, including the rise of non-contact warfare like drones, India is tailoring its preparations accordingly.

The focus on domestic production has already led to unprecedented growth in the sector. With capital acquisition from domestic sources reaching Rs 1,20,000 crore by 2024-25, and industry emerging as a significant stakeholder, the government aims for defence manufacturing to hit Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029. Furthermore, ambitious targets are set for defence exports and advancements in niche military technologies by 2047, as India strives to become a global powerhouse in the defence sector.

