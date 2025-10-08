Brazil's Lula Government Sees Shift in Public Perception

A recent Genial/Quaest poll reveals a shift in public opinion regarding President Lula's government in Brazil. Approval ratings have climbed to 48%, a modest increase from 46% in September.

The disapproval ratings have also seen a decrease, dropping to 49% from the previous 51%, suggesting a nuanced change in voter sentiment.

These ratings highlight the Brazilian public's evolving perception of their government's handling of various political and economic issues under President Lula's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)