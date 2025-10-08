Left Menu

Brazil's Lula Government Sees Shift in Public Perception

A recent Genial/Quaest poll indicates an increase in the Brazilian government's approval rating to 48%, up from 46% in September. Conversely, disapproval numbers have fallen to 49%. This shift reflects a slight change in public sentiment towards President Lula's administration amidst ongoing political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:54 IST
Brazil's Lula Government Sees Shift in Public Perception
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Genial/Quaest poll reveals a shift in public opinion regarding President Lula's government in Brazil. Approval ratings have climbed to 48%, a modest increase from 46% in September.

The disapproval ratings have also seen a decrease, dropping to 49% from the previous 51%, suggesting a nuanced change in voter sentiment.

These ratings highlight the Brazilian public's evolving perception of their government's handling of various political and economic issues under President Lula's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Truck Charging Revolution Sparks New Energy Era

Electric Truck Charging Revolution Sparks New Energy Era

 India
2
Currency Turbulence: Yen Hits Lows, Euro Wavers on Political Unrest

Currency Turbulence: Yen Hits Lows, Euro Wavers on Political Unrest

 Global
3
Gujarat's Youth Empowerment: A Leap Towards Atmanirbharta

Gujarat's Youth Empowerment: A Leap Towards Atmanirbharta

 India
4
Social Media Crackdown After Targeted Attacks on CJI

Social Media Crackdown After Targeted Attacks on CJI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025