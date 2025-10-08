Left Menu

Kejriwal Promises Power Boost for Punjab: A Power Cut-Free Future

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, assured that upgrades in Punjab's power sector will eliminate power cuts by next summer. Laying new infrastructure, including cables and sub-stations, aims to modernize the network, ensuring 24-hour electricity supply. Kejriwal criticized previous governments for inadequate improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:55 IST
Kejriwal Promises Power Boost for Punjab: A Power Cut-Free Future
power sector
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the AAP, declared on Wednesday that power sector upgrades in Punjab are progressing significantly, promising an end to power outages by the next summer.

During an event marking the foundation of a new power transmission and distribution unit, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal highlighted the benefits citizens are set to enjoy, such as free electricity for 90% of the population and an eventual 24-hour electricity supply.

He described ongoing infrastructure enhancements, citing the installation of 25,000 kilometers of new power cables, 8,000 transformers, and 77 power sub-stations. The politician criticized the previous Congress and SAD-BJP administrations for failing to adequately improve Punjab's power infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Truck Charging Revolution Sparks New Energy Era

Electric Truck Charging Revolution Sparks New Energy Era

 India
2
Currency Turbulence: Yen Hits Lows, Euro Wavers on Political Unrest

Currency Turbulence: Yen Hits Lows, Euro Wavers on Political Unrest

 Global
3
Gujarat's Youth Empowerment: A Leap Towards Atmanirbharta

Gujarat's Youth Empowerment: A Leap Towards Atmanirbharta

 India
4
Social Media Crackdown After Targeted Attacks on CJI

Social Media Crackdown After Targeted Attacks on CJI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025