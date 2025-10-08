Kejriwal Promises Power Boost for Punjab: A Power Cut-Free Future

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the AAP, declared on Wednesday that power sector upgrades in Punjab are progressing significantly, promising an end to power outages by the next summer.

During an event marking the foundation of a new power transmission and distribution unit, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal highlighted the benefits citizens are set to enjoy, such as free electricity for 90% of the population and an eventual 24-hour electricity supply.

He described ongoing infrastructure enhancements, citing the installation of 25,000 kilometers of new power cables, 8,000 transformers, and 77 power sub-stations. The politician criticized the previous Congress and SAD-BJP administrations for failing to adequately improve Punjab's power infrastructure.

