Sabarimala Gold Theft Inquiry: Vigilance Report Set for Release

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, PS Prashanth, stated Wednesday that a report from the board's vigilance wing investigating alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will be presented on October 10. He assured appropriate actions would follow, dismissing media allegations linking the new board to Unnikrishnan Potti.

Potti, a priest associated with the temple, is central to the investigation. Prashanth acknowledged the presence of gold in the temple and asserted that anyone proven culpable should face consequences. The TDB plans to address any retired officials implicated by the probe while emphasizing that the chief priest should remain uninvolved in controversies.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated the Kerala Government's commitment to accountability, declaring that no participant in the Sabarimala gold plating controversy would evade justice. A special investigation team was designated for this purpose, emphasizing impartiality in the ongoing judicial investigation.

