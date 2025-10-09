Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Legal Battle

In a tense legal entanglement, activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention has sparked controversy, attracting attention from legal heavyweights. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, met him in Jodhpur jail on Tuesday and obtained a formal detention order with legal counsel Advocate Ritam Khare present. Angmo announced they will legally challenge the order.

In a social media post, Angmo expressed her husband's unwavering determination amid legal battles. In parallel, the Supreme Court petition by Angmo confronts the alleged procedural gaps in Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act. Prominent lawyer Kapil Sibal emphasized the absence of formal charges provided to the family, pushing for an expedited response from authorities.

Defending the government's position, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued Wangchuk had received the detention notice, refuting the requirement to notify Angmo. Mehta dismissed claims of denial of medical aid as exaggerated media portrayals. Amidst escalating tensions, the apex court demands responses from state authorities as the October 14 hearing date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)