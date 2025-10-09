Left Menu

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Legal Battle

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, visited him in Jodhpur jail to receive his detention order, pledging to challenge it legally. As the Supreme Court examines Wangchuk's case under the National Security Act, disputes arise over notification procedure and medical support, while protests continue over Ladakh's constitutional status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:18 IST
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Legal Battle
Gitanjali Angmo wither her lawyers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense legal entanglement, activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention has sparked controversy, attracting attention from legal heavyweights. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, met him in Jodhpur jail on Tuesday and obtained a formal detention order with legal counsel Advocate Ritam Khare present. Angmo announced they will legally challenge the order.

In a social media post, Angmo expressed her husband's unwavering determination amid legal battles. In parallel, the Supreme Court petition by Angmo confronts the alleged procedural gaps in Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act. Prominent lawyer Kapil Sibal emphasized the absence of formal charges provided to the family, pushing for an expedited response from authorities.

Defending the government's position, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued Wangchuk had received the detention notice, refuting the requirement to notify Angmo. Mehta dismissed claims of denial of medical aid as exaggerated media portrayals. Amidst escalating tensions, the apex court demands responses from state authorities as the October 14 hearing date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

 Russia
2
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India
3
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025