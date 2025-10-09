Mayawati Honors Kanshi Ram: A Legacy of Empowerment and Unity
BSP chief Mayawati paid tribute to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary. Addressing a large gathering, she reaffirmed her commitment to his vision and the ideology of Dr. Ambedkar. Kanshi Ram, through political mobilization, aimed to empower marginalized communities, a mission Mayawati continues fervently today.
On Thursday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati paid homage to the party's founder, Kanshi Ram, at the Kanshi Ram Memorial in Lucknow, marking his death anniversary. A significant number of BSP supporters assembled for the occasion.
BSP National Convenor Akash Anand addressed the gathering, emphasizing Mayawati's steadfast dedication to Kanshi Ram's vision and the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He praised Mayawati for her lifelong commitment to the upliftment of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes, noting her continuous efforts to fulfil Kanshi Ram's legacy.
Kanshi Ram, born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab, founded the BSP in 1984 to unite marginalized communities into a powerful political entity. His relentless efforts aimed at social and economic reforms to eliminate caste-based inequalities. Mayawati condemned recent moves by the Samajwadi Party and Congress, alleging their casteist attitudes toward Kanshi Ram's legacy.
