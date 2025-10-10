Massive Attack on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure: An Escalation in Conflict
Russian forces have launched an extensive attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk announced that measures are underway to minimize damage and restore functionality. Restoration efforts will commence when safety allows, highlighting the ongoing turmoil and strategic impacts on Ukraine's energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 05:35 IST
Early on Friday, Russian forces launched a significant assault on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, escalating the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk confirmed the attack.
Grynchuk assured that energy experts are deploying all necessary measures to mitigate the attack's repercussions.
Restoration operations will begin as soon as safety protocols permit, aiming to repair and revive the impacted facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unity and Resilience: Ladakh's Path to Restoration
A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict
Cuban Protestors Rally Against Gaza Conflict, Challenge U.S. Role
Discussed Russia-Ukraine conflict with PM Modi and looked at outcome both of us want - focus on ending the conflict: UK PM Keir Starmer.
On Ukraine conflict and Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi.