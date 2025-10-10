Left Menu

Shipping Showdown: U.S.-China Port Fee Face-Off

Starting October 14, vessels associated with the U.S. or flying the U.S. flag will face new port fees imposed by China, as a counter to U.S. actions. Chinese ships face similar fees upon reaching the U.S. These measures reflect rising trade tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's transport ministry announced that effective October 14, vessels linked to the United States will incur new port fees. This move serves as a countermeasure to U.S. port fees targeting Chinese vessels in response to a probe by the U.S. Trade Representative.

Analysts estimate these charges could exceed $1 million for larger ships while the fees on domestic Chinese vessels arriving in the U.S. are intended to support American shipbuilding and curb China's maritime influence.

As Chinese shipyards lead globally in production, these fees highlight the deepening trade tensions. Both countries aim to leverage their maritime industries as strategic assets amidst unresolved tariff disputes, underscored by an upcoming meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi at a regional summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

