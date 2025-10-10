Shipping Showdown: U.S.-China Port Fee Face-Off

China's transport ministry announced that effective October 14, vessels linked to the United States will incur new port fees. This move serves as a countermeasure to U.S. port fees targeting Chinese vessels in response to a probe by the U.S. Trade Representative.

Analysts estimate these charges could exceed $1 million for larger ships while the fees on domestic Chinese vessels arriving in the U.S. are intended to support American shipbuilding and curb China's maritime influence.

As Chinese shipyards lead globally in production, these fees highlight the deepening trade tensions. Both countries aim to leverage their maritime industries as strategic assets amidst unresolved tariff disputes, underscored by an upcoming meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi at a regional summit.

