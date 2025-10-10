Australia and India: Forging a Future-Ready Defence Partnership

India and Australia are poised to redefine their defence relations, aiming towards a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, as per Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent address in Sydney. Singh highlighted the significance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2020, emphasizing that both nations have reached a pivotal juncture.

During the India-Australia Defence Industry Business Roundtable, Singh invited Australian businesses to collaborate with India in building advanced platforms and cutting-edge technologies, underscoring the role of these partnerships as enablers of peace and security in the region. He welcomed Australia's proposal for a reciprocal defence articles and services agreement, noting it as a mark of trust and confidence.

Singh advocated for co-development opportunities in naval vessels, ship repair, and autonomous systems. With India's robust shipbuilding capabilities and private sector innovation, he called for joint investment and collaboration, positioning the defence industries of both nations as strategic enablers in the Indo-Pacific region. Singh stressed the moment is ripe for a transformative partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)