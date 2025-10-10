Left Menu

Weather Woes Amidst War: Zelenskiy Warns of Tactical Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Russia strategically timed its attacks on Ukraine's energy system with the onset of bad weather. This tactical move decreased the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defenses by up to 30%. The country requires more protection for 203 energy facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:55 IST
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has accused Russia of exploiting adverse weather conditions to launch a significant assault on the country's energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy, speaking from Kyiv, highlighted how this strategic timing diminished the efficacy of Ukraine's air defenses by 20% to 30% amidst the attacks.

Despite the substantial strike, Zelenskiy reassured that it was not insurmountable, bringing focus to the urgent need for increased air defense protection for 203 energy facilities nationwide.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

