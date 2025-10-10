Weather Woes Amidst War: Zelenskiy Warns of Tactical Strikes

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has accused Russia of exploiting adverse weather conditions to launch a significant assault on the country's energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy, speaking from Kyiv, highlighted how this strategic timing diminished the efficacy of Ukraine's air defenses by 20% to 30% amidst the attacks.

Despite the substantial strike, Zelenskiy reassured that it was not insurmountable, bringing focus to the urgent need for increased air defense protection for 203 energy facilities nationwide.