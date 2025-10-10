Weather Woes Amidst War: Zelenskiy Warns of Tactical Strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Russia strategically timed its attacks on Ukraine's energy system with the onset of bad weather. This tactical move decreased the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defenses by up to 30%. The country requires more protection for 203 energy facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:55 IST
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has accused Russia of exploiting adverse weather conditions to launch a significant assault on the country's energy infrastructure.
Zelenskiy, speaking from Kyiv, highlighted how this strategic timing diminished the efficacy of Ukraine's air defenses by 20% to 30% amidst the attacks.
Despite the substantial strike, Zelenskiy reassured that it was not insurmountable, bringing focus to the urgent need for increased air defense protection for 203 energy facilities nationwide.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Russia
- energy
- attack
- defenses
- facilities
- weather
- strategy
- infrastructure
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Weather Plays Key Role in Russian Attack on Ukraine's Energy System
Fear Stalks Bahraich Amidst Surge in Wolf Attacks
Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack
Stray Dog Attack Leaves Woman Severely Injured in Guruvayur
Mystery Predator's Terror in Bahraich: Unseen Attack in Uttar Pradesh