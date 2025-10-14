Wizz Financial Unveils AI-Powered Multi-Currency Card in Partnership with Visa

In a bold move to redefine the travel and fintech landscape, Wizz Financial has partnered with Visa to launch the AI-enabled Wizz Voyager multi-currency card. This innovative card allows seamless transactions in 25 currencies, including seven exclusive ones introduced for the first time in India, thus offering unparalleled flexibility to global travelers.

The Wizz Voyager card is designed to enhance travel convenience with features such as free ATM withdrawals worldwide, complimentary travel insurance, global SIM connectivity, premium airport lounge access, and AI-driven currency optimization. This ensures users benefit from the best exchange rates, while also rewarding loyal customers with smart savings.

As a leader in regional fintech, Wizz Financial, headquartered in India and UAE, aims to connect millions to the world's key economic corridors. The group's focus on reducing remittance costs and delivering innovative financial solutions establishes it as a crucial player in high-growth markets, particularly in the GCC and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)