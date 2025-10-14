Punjab Police Busts Smuggling Operation Near Indo-Pak Border, Seizes Arms

In a significant crackdown, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Punjab apprehended three individuals on Tuesday, intercepting an AK-47 rifle and two magazines near the Indo-Pakistan border. The operation forms part of a broader effort to ensure a secure and tranquil festive period.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the confiscation of 60 live cartridges and three 9MM Glock pistols, including seven magazines and 50 live cartridges from the suspects' possession. Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Ginder of Sangrai, Vipan Kumar alias Manish from Marrianwal, and Chamkor Singh from Natt in Batala.

The seized consignment is believed to have been drone-dropped in mid-September 2025 near Kalanaur, Gurdaspur, and retrieved by the accused, according to officials. Investigators are currently working to trace the smuggling network's full scope, following the initial detention of Chamkor Singh and his associates. The initiative followed directions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and involved notable contributions from AIG SSOC Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann.

(With inputs from agencies.)