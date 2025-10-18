Serving farmers is serving God, says agri minister

Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that serving farmers is serving God, and asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doubling the income of every farmer is our goal.

Addressing a public meeting at Acharya Narendra Dev Inter College in Pathardewa in Deoria district, Chouhan said, ''Serving farmers is serving God. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doubling the income of every farmer is our goal. Building a glorious, self-reliant, prosperous India is our goal. We will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers. Our country is full of wealth and grains. We need to increase crop production.'' He urged the farmers to use good seeds for a good harvest. Those who sell faulty or bad seeds should be cautious, and strict action will be taken.

He also said that land and soil should be protected for the future generations by adopting natural farming. To achieve this, excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides will be avoided.

Earlier, the Union minister paid floral tributes at the statue of late Ravindra Kishore Shahi, former leader of Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

He also inspected the stalls of various departments at a fair and encouraged the participating farmers and students. Certificates and other materials were also distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes.

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan, UP's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, UP's minister of state Vijay Laxmi Gautam, Deoria MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, Kushinagar MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, Deoria MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi and others were also present.

