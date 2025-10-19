Left Menu

EU seeks maritime declaration to inspect Russia's 'shadow fleet'

The European Union's diplomatic arm, the EEAS, is urging member states to back a maritime declaration that would allow EU nations working with flag states to arrange inspections on Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, an EEAS document shows.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-10-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 20:16 IST
EU seeks maritime declaration to inspect Russia's 'shadow fleet'
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's diplomatic arm, the EEAS, is urging member states to back a maritime declaration that would allow EU nations working with flag states to arrange inspections on Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, an EEAS document shows. Beefing up inspection rights is the latest EU proposal aimed at curbing Russian oil and gas revenue being used by Moscow to finance the Ukraine war. EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday to discuss new measures against Russia, among other topics.

In early October, the Group of Seven industrialised economies (G7) agreed to work jointly towards this goal and target countries that help Moscow circumvent sanctions as well as those that have increased Russian oil imports. "EU Member States increasingly demonstrate a renewed momentum for more robust enforcement actions tackling the shadow fleet (for example, France's action against the Boracay vessel, previous actions by Estonia on Kiwala, Germany on Eventin and Finland on Eagle S)," the EEAS background paper said.

It said the draft declaration proposes "possible bilateral agreements between the flag states and the EU on pre-authorised boardings for inspections," adding that an increase in fake flag registrations also needed tackling. The EEAS said estimates put the shadow fleet at anywhere between 600 and 1,400, with Brussels sanctioning more than 400 ships as well as entities that enable the fleet to operate.

Once the EU adopts the 19th package of sanctions - likely within the next week - that figure will rise to about 560 vessels and bring forward a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by a year to Jan. 1, 2027. The EEAS said the bloc will also target tanker re-fuelling services, so-called bunkering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imports cease

UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imp...

 Global
2
China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 China
3
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India
4
Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025