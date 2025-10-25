Thailand Mourns the Passing of Queen Mother Sirikit

Thailand is in mourning following the death of Queen Mother Sirikit, who passed away at the age of 93. The news was announced by the Thai Royal Household Bureau and reported by the BBC.

Queen Mother Sirikit was a revered figure in the country, renowned for her contributions to Thai culture and social initiatives throughout her life. Her passing marks the end of an era for many in Thailand.

As the country commemorates her many achievements, citizens across the nation are paying tribute to her legacy and the impact she had on the lives of many Thais.

