Thailand Mourns the Passing of Queen Mother Sirikit

Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand has passed away at the age of 93. The Thai Royal Household Bureau announced her death, and the BBC reported it. Queen Sirikit was a beloved figure in Thailand, contributing significantly to cultural and social progress in the country during her life.

Updated: 25-10-2025 05:21 IST
Thailand is in mourning following the death of Queen Mother Sirikit, who passed away at the age of 93. The news was announced by the Thai Royal Household Bureau and reported by the BBC.

Queen Mother Sirikit was a revered figure in the country, renowned for her contributions to Thai culture and social initiatives throughout her life. Her passing marks the end of an era for many in Thailand.

As the country commemorates her many achievements, citizens across the nation are paying tribute to her legacy and the impact she had on the lives of many Thais.

