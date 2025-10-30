Cyclone Montha Wreaks Havoc on Telangana's Agriculture

A devastating cyclonic storm named Montha has caused significant damage to agriculture in Telangana. Crops spanning over 4.47 lakh acres across 12 districts have been affected, with preliminary reports indicating that more than 2.5 lakh farmers are impacted.

The state's Agriculture Minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao, announced these figures on Thursday, drawing from a preliminary report prepared by the Agriculture Department. The report highlights that paddy and cotton have suffered the most, with extensive losses in key districts such as Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda.

Minister Rao assured the government's support for affected farmers and hinted that these numbers might rise following a comprehensive damage survey. Heavy rains accompanying Cyclone Montha have severely impacted the region's agricultural output.

(With inputs from agencies.)