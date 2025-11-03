Pine Labs Targets Massive Valuation with Upcoming IPO
Fintech firm Pine Labs has set a price band of Rs 210-221 per share for its IPO, aiming for a valuation exceeding Rs 25,300 crore. The Rs 3,900 crore IPO includes a mix of fresh shares and Offer for Sale by existing shareholders. It opens on November 7 and closes on November 11.
- Country:
- India
Pine Labs, a prominent fintech company, has announced a price range of Rs 210-221 per share for its forthcoming IPO, eyeing a valuation above Rs 25,300 crore. The company plans to raise Rs 3,900 crore through this public offering, scheduled to be open from November 7 to November 11.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 2,080 crore along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of over 8.23 crore shares, valued at Rs 1,819.9 crore at its higher limit. Notable shareholders, including Peak XV Partners, Actis, PayPal, and Mastercard Asia/Pacific, will be selling their shares in this offering.
Proceeds from the IPO will be allocated toward debt repayment, technological advancements, and expanding Pine Labs' footprint in global markets, such as Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE. The company's digital payment solutions serve merchants, consumer brands, and financial institutions across multiple nations, marking Pine Labs as a significant player in both Indian and international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foundation for great achievements is laid when science meets scale, innovation becomes inclusive, technology drives transformation: PM Modi.
We are witnessing new shift in global order; pace of change is exponential: PM Modi at Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave.
India is no longer just a consumer of technology, it has become a pioneer of transformation through technology: PM Modi.
Nuclear Testing Resurfaces: A New Era of Strategic Evaluations
India Launches Heaviest Satellite: A Leap in Space Technology