Left Menu

Pine Labs Targets Massive Valuation with Upcoming IPO

Fintech firm Pine Labs has set a price band of Rs 210-221 per share for its IPO, aiming for a valuation exceeding Rs 25,300 crore. The Rs 3,900 crore IPO includes a mix of fresh shares and Offer for Sale by existing shareholders. It opens on November 7 and closes on November 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:45 IST
Pine Labs Targets Massive Valuation with Upcoming IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pine Labs, a prominent fintech company, has announced a price range of Rs 210-221 per share for its forthcoming IPO, eyeing a valuation above Rs 25,300 crore. The company plans to raise Rs 3,900 crore through this public offering, scheduled to be open from November 7 to November 11.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 2,080 crore along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of over 8.23 crore shares, valued at Rs 1,819.9 crore at its higher limit. Notable shareholders, including Peak XV Partners, Actis, PayPal, and Mastercard Asia/Pacific, will be selling their shares in this offering.

Proceeds from the IPO will be allocated toward debt repayment, technological advancements, and expanding Pine Labs' footprint in global markets, such as Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE. The company's digital payment solutions serve merchants, consumer brands, and financial institutions across multiple nations, marking Pine Labs as a significant player in both Indian and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025