Pine Labs Targets Massive Valuation with Upcoming IPO

Pine Labs, a prominent fintech company, has announced a price range of Rs 210-221 per share for its forthcoming IPO, eyeing a valuation above Rs 25,300 crore. The company plans to raise Rs 3,900 crore through this public offering, scheduled to be open from November 7 to November 11.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 2,080 crore along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of over 8.23 crore shares, valued at Rs 1,819.9 crore at its higher limit. Notable shareholders, including Peak XV Partners, Actis, PayPal, and Mastercard Asia/Pacific, will be selling their shares in this offering.

Proceeds from the IPO will be allocated toward debt repayment, technological advancements, and expanding Pine Labs' footprint in global markets, such as Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE. The company's digital payment solutions serve merchants, consumer brands, and financial institutions across multiple nations, marking Pine Labs as a significant player in both Indian and international markets.

