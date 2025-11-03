Romania and Rheinmetall Forge Alliance for New Gunpowder Factory in Defense Push

In a significant move, NATO-member Romania has signed an agreement with German defence titan Rheinmetall to construct a state-of-the-art gunpowder factory in central Romania. The venture comes as Europe hastens to bolster its defenses in response to Russian provocations.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan lauded the partnership as a landmark in Romania's defense industry emergence, citing the project's potential to elevate Romania as a key player in Southeast Europe's defense landscape. The construction in Victoria, Brasov County, is set to begin in 2026, creating around 700 jobs, with part-financing expected from the European SAFE mechanism.

Rheinmetall's CEO, Armin Papperger, emphasized the global need for the factory's output, positioning Romania as central to Europe's defense ecosystem. The factory aligns with Romania's increased NATO role, evidenced by its military support to Ukraine and strategic training endeavors.

