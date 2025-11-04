Left Menu

Delhi's Mohalla Clinics: AAP Accuses BJP of Retreating on Healthcare Promises

AAP's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj protests outside Kalkaji Mohalla Clinic, accusing the government of shutting down 200 clinics across Delhi, contradicting BJP's pre-election assurances. Mohalla Clinics, a primary healthcare initiative by AAP, are being closed amid claims of insufficient healthcare infrastructure under new governance.

Updated: 04-11-2025 10:48 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Delhi President of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a senior party leader, led a protest outside Kalkaji Mohalla Clinic, accusing the Delhi government of closing around 200 such clinics across the city.

During the demonstration on Monday, Bharadwaj criticized the current administration for allegedly reneging on its pledge to maintain welfare schemes initiated by the AAP. He voiced grievances against BJP leaders, asserting that despite pre-election guarantees, multiple public welfare initiatives, including the Mohalla Clinics, face shutdown. He warned that other services, like free bus rides for women, might also be halted.

Mohalla Clinics, inaugurated during AAP's governance, aimed to deliver free primary healthcare services to Delhi's economically disadvantaged communities. These local healthcare hubs provided consultations, medications, basic diagnostics, vaccinations, and health education. Nonetheless, following the regime change in February 2025, a report tabled by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) identified systemic inadequacies in Delhi's healthcare system, prompting reforms and the introduction of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs.

