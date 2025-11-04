Left Menu

Tripura's Ropeway Renaissance: A Leap for Tourism and Connectivity

Biplab Kumar Deb, MP and former Chief Minister of Tripura, discussed the accelerated completion of three ropeway projects with NHLML CEO Rajesh Mallik in Delhi. These projects aim to boost tourism, connectivity, and employment. Meanwhile, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu conducted visits in Dhalai district to review government schemes and development works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:28 IST
Tripura's Ropeway Renaissance: A Leap for Tourism and Connectivity
MP Biplab Kumar Deb discusses expedited completion of three ropeway projects in Tripura with NHLML Chief (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Tripura's tourism sector, Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb convened a meeting with Rajesh Mallik, the Chief Executive Officer of National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). Held at his Delhi residence, the discussions centered around fast-tracking the completion of three major ropeway projects.

The planned ropeways stretch from Maharani to Chhabimura, from Udaipur Railway Station to Tripurasundari Temple, and from Tripurasundari Temple to Chhabimura. A technical team from NHLML is set to visit Tripura shortly to initiate these projects, which were originally mooted by Deb. Despite delays in execution, this recent dialogue represents a renewed push towards their realization.

Deb expressed optimism about the transformative potential of the ropeways, which are poised to elevate Tripura's tourism footprint while enhancing local connectivity and creating job opportunities. These developments are expected to contribute significantly to the state's economic and infrastructural landscape.

Simultaneously, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu embarked on a series of engagements in Dhalai district's Tribal Autonomous region. His visit included Boalkhali ADC village, where he engaged with villagers, self-help groups, and farmers to assess the progress of government initiatives. He stressed the importance of adhering to deadlines for these programs aimed at regional development.

Governor Nallu also visited the remote village of Nitya Kumar Para, addressing local concerns. He urged officials to expedite developmental tasks to ensure timely benefits reach the community. His interventions are part of a broader effort to synchronize state and central government plans with ground realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

 Global
2
Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

 Zimbabwe
3
The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influence

The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influe...

 United States
4
Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025