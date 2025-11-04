Tripura's Ropeway Renaissance: A Leap for Tourism and Connectivity

In a significant move for Tripura's tourism sector, Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb convened a meeting with Rajesh Mallik, the Chief Executive Officer of National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). Held at his Delhi residence, the discussions centered around fast-tracking the completion of three major ropeway projects.

The planned ropeways stretch from Maharani to Chhabimura, from Udaipur Railway Station to Tripurasundari Temple, and from Tripurasundari Temple to Chhabimura. A technical team from NHLML is set to visit Tripura shortly to initiate these projects, which were originally mooted by Deb. Despite delays in execution, this recent dialogue represents a renewed push towards their realization.

Deb expressed optimism about the transformative potential of the ropeways, which are poised to elevate Tripura's tourism footprint while enhancing local connectivity and creating job opportunities. These developments are expected to contribute significantly to the state's economic and infrastructural landscape.

Simultaneously, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu embarked on a series of engagements in Dhalai district's Tribal Autonomous region. His visit included Boalkhali ADC village, where he engaged with villagers, self-help groups, and farmers to assess the progress of government initiatives. He stressed the importance of adhering to deadlines for these programs aimed at regional development.

Governor Nallu also visited the remote village of Nitya Kumar Para, addressing local concerns. He urged officials to expedite developmental tasks to ensure timely benefits reach the community. His interventions are part of a broader effort to synchronize state and central government plans with ground realities.

