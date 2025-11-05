Left Menu

Awaiting Clarification: Trump's Nuclear Testing Remarks Leave Russia Puzzled

Russia is seeking clarification from the U.S. regarding President Trump's comments on resuming nuclear testing. Trump ordered tests to ensure the U.S. doesn't fall behind Russia and China. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized both nations’ commitment to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty amidst uncertain U.S. intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 04:44 IST
Awaiting Clarification: Trump's Nuclear Testing Remarks Leave Russia Puzzled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is still awaiting clarification from the United States regarding President Donald Trump's remarks about resuming nuclear testing. The comments, reported by TASS state news agency, quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Trump's order for nuclear weapons testing came in late October, underlining his concerns about falling behind Russia and China. However, Peskov noted that neither Russia nor China had resumed testing and called for more clarity from the American side.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the planned tests would not involve nuclear explosions but rather system tests. Meanwhile, confusion persists as both Russia and China adhere to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty. Russia, which hasn't tested since 1990, stands watchful, as Trump's intentions remain ambiguous to international observers.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

 Bosnia And Herzegovina
3
U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

 Global
4
Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025