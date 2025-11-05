Awaiting Clarification: Trump's Nuclear Testing Remarks Leave Russia Puzzled

Russia is still awaiting clarification from the United States regarding President Donald Trump's remarks about resuming nuclear testing. The comments, reported by TASS state news agency, quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Trump's order for nuclear weapons testing came in late October, underlining his concerns about falling behind Russia and China. However, Peskov noted that neither Russia nor China had resumed testing and called for more clarity from the American side.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the planned tests would not involve nuclear explosions but rather system tests. Meanwhile, confusion persists as both Russia and China adhere to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty. Russia, which hasn't tested since 1990, stands watchful, as Trump's intentions remain ambiguous to international observers.