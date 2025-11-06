Left Menu

North Karnataka Farmers Intensify Protests Over Sugarcane Pricing

Farmers in north Karnataka are intensifying protests demanding higher pricing for sugarcane. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the Centre is responsible for fixing Fair and Remunerative Prices. A meeting with farmer leaders and sugar factory owners has been called, and Siddaramaiah plans to discuss the concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: 06-11-2025 18:17 IST
Farmers in north Karnataka have escalated their protests, demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the pricing is determined by the Centre, not the state. He has arranged a meeting with farmer leaders and sugar factory owners to address their concerns.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the Centre's role in setting the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) has been consistent and that attempts by the opposition to politicize the issue are misleading farmers. He plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the farmers' grievances and potential solutions.

The Chief Minister expressed sympathy towards the farmers and urged them not to disrupt highways. He outlined the state's plans to ensure fair pricing, including physical weighing machines and a committee for oversight. Karnataka faces challenges with limited export allowances and ethanol production, which Siddaramaiah argues are influenced by the Centre's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

