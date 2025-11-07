Trump Hosts Central Asian Summit to Secure Vital Mineral Deals

U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan at the White House on Thursday, seeking to enhance U.S. influence in a region laden with vast mineral wealth. Traditionally dominated by Russia, Central Asia is increasingly courted by China, and the U.S. is keen to stake its claim.

The leaders' summit focuses on diversifying supply chains and securing critical minerals essential for U.S. industries. The discussions are part of the C5+1 platform, aimed at boosting cooperation across economic, energy, and security domains. A notable agreement includes the signing of a memorandum on critical minerals between the U.S. and Kazakhstan.

In a region rich in uranium, copper, and gold, the U.S. is pursuing strategic partnerships amid the growing economic ties between Central Asia and China. Analysts highlight the U.S. efforts to establish footholds through investment and commercial deals to counterbalance the control exerted by China and Russia.

