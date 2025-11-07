Left Menu

CIL and DVC Join Forces for Major Power Expansion in Jharkhand

State-owned Coal India Ltd and Damodar Valley Corporation have partnered to expand a thermal power project in Jharkhand, costing around Rs 21,000 crore. This joint venture aims to establish two 800 MW ultra supercritical units, enhancing India's energy capacity and utilizing resources efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) announced on Friday its collaboration with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to expand the thermal power project in Jharkhand, valued at an estimated Rs 21,000 crore.

The joint venture agreement will see the companies exploring additional opportunities in thermal and renewable energy projects. Emerging at the existing site of DVC's Chandrapura Thermal Power Station in Jharkhand, the project will comprise two ultra supercritical units, each with a capacity of 800 MW, resulting in a total capacity of 1,600 MW.

CIL will provide coal for the plants from its subsidiary, Central Coalfields Ltd, based in Jharkhand. The targeted operational start by 2031-32 aims to meet the surging energy demand in India efficiently, with Equity shared equally between the partners. The project is pivotal to bolstering national and regional power demands while ensuring cost competitiveness due to its strategic location.

