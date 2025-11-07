DDA Warns Against False Demolition Notices in Delhi Slums

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a warning against misleading demolition notices being circulated in slum areas of Delhi, allegedly driven by political motives. The DDA emphasized the importance of referring only to information from its authorized channels.

According to an official release, certain individuals have been spreading false demolition warnings, causing unwarranted fear and chaos among residents. These actions are believed to stem from vested political interests, prompting the DDA to advise against such harmful practices. All demolition activities conducted by the DDA adhere strictly to legal directives and exclude areas protected under specific legislation.

Under the leadership of Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena, the DDA is committed to promoting organized urban development and safeguarding public land while ensuring transparency and accountability. The authority's endeavors are rooted in the principles of law and aimed at enhancing public welfare across the city. (ANI)