Karnataka Jail Scandal Unveils VIP Treatment for Inmates

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has initiated a probe into unauthorized privileges for inmates at Bengaluru's central jail, following a viral video showing prisoners enjoying 'VVIP treatment.' Opposition and BJP leaders are criticizing the government's lack of control and accusing it of compromising national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:10 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has called for an urgent review meeting with senior officials after a video allegedly showed inmates at Bengaluru's Parappanna Agrahara Central Jail receiving 'VVIP treatment.' The minister announced that rigorous action will be taken against those responsible for the unauthorized privileges.

During a press briefing in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated, 'I have convened a meeting of senior officers to assess the situation following allegations of inmates obtaining liquor, drugs, and mobile phones. We are committed to addressing these violations with concrete measures against the involved parties.' Prominent inmates, including a serial killer and an ISIS operative, were reportedly among those seen in the video.

The BJP is voicing strong criticism, with leaders like R Ashoka accusing the government of gross negligence. BJP Karnataka Chief BY Vijayendra has blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging he is enabling unrest by allowing such activities in prison. Meanwhile, Parameshwara promises strict action as he appoints B Dayananda to lead an investigation into the claims.

