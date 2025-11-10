Karnataka Jail Scandal Unveils VIP Treatment for Inmates

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has called for an urgent review meeting with senior officials after a video allegedly showed inmates at Bengaluru's Parappanna Agrahara Central Jail receiving 'VVIP treatment.' The minister announced that rigorous action will be taken against those responsible for the unauthorized privileges.

During a press briefing in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated, 'I have convened a meeting of senior officers to assess the situation following allegations of inmates obtaining liquor, drugs, and mobile phones. We are committed to addressing these violations with concrete measures against the involved parties.' Prominent inmates, including a serial killer and an ISIS operative, were reportedly among those seen in the video.

The BJP is voicing strong criticism, with leaders like R Ashoka accusing the government of gross negligence. BJP Karnataka Chief BY Vijayendra has blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging he is enabling unrest by allowing such activities in prison. Meanwhile, Parameshwara promises strict action as he appoints B Dayananda to lead an investigation into the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)