BJP Engages with Chief Electoral Officer Amidst Key Electoral Roll Revisions

A delegation from the Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened with the state's Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjeev Kumar Jha, on Monday. The meeting's focus was the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Attendees included Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh, alongside BJP MLAs Bhagwandas Sabnani and Rameshwar Sharma. They provided suggestions to enhance the process's efficiency.

Minister Singh addressed media post-meeting, emphasizing the importance of overcoming logistical and technical challenges in the SIR process. He dismissed Congress' allegations of irregularities, suggesting they participate more actively in oversight.

The Election Commission of India has initiated the revision across nine states and three Union Territories, impacting 51 crore electors. This phase involves a robust deployment of electoral officers and agents, and leverages both technological solutions and in-person visitations to ensure completeness.

Enumeration is set from November 4 to December 4, with significant manpower mobilized to distribute and collect forms, allowing electors to verify and update their information. The draft rolls will release in December, leading to final publication in February 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)