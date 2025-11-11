Pine Labs IPO: A Leap Forward in Fintech
Pine Labs' IPO, fully subscribed on its final day, aims to raise Rs 3,900 crore with plans to use proceeds to repay debt, invest in IT, and expand internationally. The IPO received strong interest, notably from qualified institutional investors, underscoring Pine Labs' significant market presence.
Pine Labs' initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed on its last day, bid at 1.29 times the shares on offer, according to the NSE.
The IPO attracted strong interest from institutional investors, with their portion subscribed 1.90 times, while retail investors' portion saw a 1.10 times subscription.
The company aims to raise Rs 3,900 crore to repay debt, invest in IT, and expand internationally, making its market debut on November 14.
