Left Menu

Pine Labs IPO: A Leap Forward in Fintech

Pine Labs' IPO, fully subscribed on its final day, aims to raise Rs 3,900 crore with plans to use proceeds to repay debt, invest in IT, and expand internationally. The IPO received strong interest, notably from qualified institutional investors, underscoring Pine Labs' significant market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:25 IST
Pine Labs IPO: A Leap Forward in Fintech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pine Labs' initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed on its last day, bid at 1.29 times the shares on offer, according to the NSE.

The IPO attracted strong interest from institutional investors, with their portion subscribed 1.90 times, while retail investors' portion saw a 1.10 times subscription.

The company aims to raise Rs 3,900 crore to repay debt, invest in IT, and expand internationally, making its market debut on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

 Greece
2
Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

 Pakistan
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

 India
4
Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025