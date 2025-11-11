Pine Labs IPO: A Leap Forward in Fintech

Pine Labs' initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed on its last day, bid at 1.29 times the shares on offer, according to the NSE.

The IPO attracted strong interest from institutional investors, with their portion subscribed 1.90 times, while retail investors' portion saw a 1.10 times subscription.

The company aims to raise Rs 3,900 crore to repay debt, invest in IT, and expand internationally, making its market debut on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)