Left Menu

Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

President Droupadi Murmu contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Angola regarding the Delhi blast near the Red Fort, leading to eight deaths. The NIA is set to investigate the incident as a possible terrorist act with comprehensive security response following Union government's directives for a coordinated probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:30 IST
Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, during her state visit to Angola, President Droupadi Murmu reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the recent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in eight casualties, according to sources. Her call underscores the gravity of the situation back home.

The explosion, which transpired near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, has sparked suspicion of terrorism, prompting the Ministry of Home Affairs to assign the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This decision aligns with concerns about the explosion's potential nature and connections.

In the aftermath of the blast, a high-level security meeting was convened by Shah, alongside prominent figures like Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka. Efforts to unravel the incident's cause and possible terror links are underway, with a multi-agency probe swiftly moving forward, focused on forensic evidence gathered by NSG and FSL teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat

Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat

 Turkey
2
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Losses Narrow in Q2

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Losses Narrow in Q2

 India
3
Torrent Power Surges to New Profit Heights with Robust Generation Revenue

Torrent Power Surges to New Profit Heights with Robust Generation Revenue

 India
4
Epping Forest Council's Legal Battle over Asylum Accommodation

Epping Forest Council's Legal Battle over Asylum Accommodation

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025