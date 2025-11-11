Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast
President Droupadi Murmu contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Angola regarding the Delhi blast near the Red Fort, leading to eight deaths. The NIA is set to investigate the incident as a possible terrorist act with comprehensive security response following Union government's directives for a coordinated probe.
On Tuesday, during her state visit to Angola, President Droupadi Murmu reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the recent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in eight casualties, according to sources. Her call underscores the gravity of the situation back home.
The explosion, which transpired near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, has sparked suspicion of terrorism, prompting the Ministry of Home Affairs to assign the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This decision aligns with concerns about the explosion's potential nature and connections.
In the aftermath of the blast, a high-level security meeting was convened by Shah, alongside prominent figures like Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka. Efforts to unravel the incident's cause and possible terror links are underway, with a multi-agency probe swiftly moving forward, focused on forensic evidence gathered by NSG and FSL teams.
