Revolutionizing Agri-Tech: India's Path to a Digital Farm Future

An ASSOCHAM report released Tuesday urges India to move from fragmented agricultural innovation to a systemic integration approach through state-level testing platforms and unified data frameworks. This shift aims to extend technology's reach to millions of farmers currently untouched by agri-tech advancements.

The report highlights that 86% of farmers are yet to benefit from technological innovations and calls for a redesign of validation, commercialization, and delivery processes. It proposes state-level agri-tech sandboxes for testing technologies in real conditions, involving government agencies, startups, and research institutions.

Furthermore, an Agricultural Data Commons based on FAO's FAIR principles is suggested to overcome data fragmentation. The report also emphasizes transitioning agri-startups to context-fit models, innovative financing, and enhancing digital literacy among farmers to ensure sustainable technology adoption.