In the political landscape of Bihar, Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Tejashwi Yadav, the nominee for Chief Minister from the Mahagathbandhan alliance. This development coincides with the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, which registered an impressive 60.40% voter turnout by 3 PM.

After casting his vote in Motihari, Singh expressed unwavering confidence in his party's victory, stating, 'We will win by record votes in the Motihari assembly seat.' Singh, representing the Purvi Champaran constituency, further emphasized that Yadav 'would never form a government in this Universe,' implying his doubts about Yadav's political future in India.

The voter turnout data from the Election Commission highlights significant participation, with Kishanganj leading at 66.10%. The turnout data indicates a competitive election as the state sees its highest ever polling percentage in history. The results, pivotal in determining the fate of several ministers, will be declared on November 14.