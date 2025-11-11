Left Menu

Delhi Incident Spurs Intense Investigation: A National Call for Vigilance

In response to a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, authorities intensify investigations while urging citizens to remain vigilant against terrorism. Union Ministers emphasize the critical role of emergency responders and command a thorough probe by the NIA to swiftly uncover culprits and motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:00 IST
Delhi Incident Spurs Intense Investigation: A National Call for Vigilance
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern call to action following a fatal car blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged citizens to remain vigilant against terrorism's resurgence and pledged that such extremist acts will be decisively countered. On Monday, the explosion claimed eight lives and prompted urgent discussions on public safety.

The investigation, now under the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was prioritized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who instructed a comprehensive forensic analysis at the earliest. Based on the early probe by Delhi Police, the vehicle involved reportedly journeyed from Faridabad, passing through multiple locations before the incident occurred.

During a high-level security meeting, Minister Shah conveyed directives for a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and the explosive materials used. Top security officials, including those from the Intelligence Bureau and the Delhi Police, coordinated efforts to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice, as the nation grapples with the renewed threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

 India
2
Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

 India
3
Red Fort Blast: A Concerted Conspiracy or Accidental Explosion?

Red Fort Blast: A Concerted Conspiracy or Accidental Explosion?

 India
4
Massive Voter Enumeration Campaign Underway in West Bengal

Massive Voter Enumeration Campaign Underway in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025