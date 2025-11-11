Delhi Incident Spurs Intense Investigation: A National Call for Vigilance

In a stern call to action following a fatal car blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged citizens to remain vigilant against terrorism's resurgence and pledged that such extremist acts will be decisively countered. On Monday, the explosion claimed eight lives and prompted urgent discussions on public safety.

The investigation, now under the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was prioritized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who instructed a comprehensive forensic analysis at the earliest. Based on the early probe by Delhi Police, the vehicle involved reportedly journeyed from Faridabad, passing through multiple locations before the incident occurred.

During a high-level security meeting, Minister Shah conveyed directives for a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and the explosive materials used. Top security officials, including those from the Intelligence Bureau and the Delhi Police, coordinated efforts to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice, as the nation grapples with the renewed threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)