Uttar Pradesh Sets Ambitious Vision for Agricultural Transformation

The Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department is set to host a public dialogue aimed at drafting a comprehensive roadmap for agricultural transformation. The event, scheduled for November 17, 2025, in Lucknow, will gather around 300 stakeholders, including agronomists, scientists, and progressive farmers.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi highlighted the initiative as part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state by 2047. The state government's goal is to boost productivity and make farming more equitable and prosperous for its citizens.

The state contributes significantly to India's food production, ranking first in key staples such as wheat and rice. Plans include enhancing soil fertility and intensifying crop yields. The strategy is central to maintaining the state's prominence in national food production and increasing the state's GSVA in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)