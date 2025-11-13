USDA's Grant Termination Strategy: A Shockwave Through Farming Support

In a significant policy shift, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was instructed to review and potentially terminate grants containing diversity and climate-related terms, reflecting former President Donald Trump's directives.

This initiative aimed to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and climate-related grants, echoing Trump's views on these as being 'racist' and 'illegal.'

The impact of these actions resulted in the cancellation of over 600 grants, affecting projects supporting local farmers and food programs. Legal group FarmSTAND's litigation unveiled the agency's strategy and its wide-reaching consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)