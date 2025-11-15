Honoring Birsa Munda: A Tribute to Tribal Valor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, acknowledging his vital role in India's freedom movement. The nation celebrated this occasion alongside Jharkhand Statehood Day, with a national event planned in Gujarat's Narmada district as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the esteemed tribal leader Birsa Munda on Saturday, marking the 150th anniversary of Munda's birth. Munda is celebrated for his stellar contributions to India's struggle for independence.
In his address, Prime Minister Modi lauded Munda's defiance against colonial oppression, emphasizing that Munda's legacy of resistance and sacrifice continues to inspire generations. Modi also extended his best wishes on Jharkhand Statehood Day, which coincides with Munda's birth anniversary.
Describing Jharkhand as a state blessed with rich tribal heritage, Modi expressed hopes for its continued prosperity. The day was also marked by the Union Government's celebration of tribal heroes through the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh program. On November 15, a national-level event in Gujarat will honor Munda's legacy as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas ceremonies.
