Left Menu

Honoring Birsa Munda: A Tribute to Tribal Valor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, acknowledging his vital role in India's freedom movement. The nation celebrated this occasion alongside Jharkhand Statehood Day, with a national event planned in Gujarat's Narmada district as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:27 IST
Honoring Birsa Munda: A Tribute to Tribal Valor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the esteemed tribal leader Birsa Munda on Saturday, marking the 150th anniversary of Munda's birth. Munda is celebrated for his stellar contributions to India's struggle for independence.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi lauded Munda's defiance against colonial oppression, emphasizing that Munda's legacy of resistance and sacrifice continues to inspire generations. Modi also extended his best wishes on Jharkhand Statehood Day, which coincides with Munda's birth anniversary.

Describing Jharkhand as a state blessed with rich tribal heritage, Modi expressed hopes for its continued prosperity. The day was also marked by the Union Government's celebration of tribal heroes through the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh program. On November 15, a national-level event in Gujarat will honor Munda's legacy as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

 India
2
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
3
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
4
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025