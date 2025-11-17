Left Menu

Japan's Economy Decline: A Closer Look

Japan's economy experienced a contraction of 1.8% in the July-September quarter, performing better than the predicted 2.5% decrease. This translated to a 0.4% GDP decline, which is slightly less harsh than the anticipated 0.6% drop, according to government reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-11-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's economy contracted by an annualized 1.8% in the three months from July to September, according to government data released on Monday. This figure is notably lower than the median market forecast, which had anticipated a 2.5% decline.

The contraction of gross domestic product for the quarter translated into a 0.4% decrease, which is a slightly milder figure when compared against the median estimate of a 0.6% decline.

This performance suggests that Japan's economic downturn during this period was not as severe as initially feared, offering a glimmer of hope amid global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

