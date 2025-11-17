Japan's Economy Decline: A Closer Look
Japan's economy experienced a contraction of 1.8% in the July-September quarter, performing better than the predicted 2.5% decrease. This translated to a 0.4% GDP decline, which is slightly less harsh than the anticipated 0.6% drop, according to government reports.
This performance suggests that Japan's economic downturn during this period was not as severe as initially feared, offering a glimmer of hope amid global economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
