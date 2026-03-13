Odisha's Vision for a Viksit Future: Aiming for 5% of India's GDP by 2047
Odisha aims to contribute 5% to India's GDP by 2047, focusing on fisheries, maritime infrastructure, and marine biotechnology. At a global summit, state officials highlighted coastal tourism and the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor as key drivers, emphasizing international cooperation and sustainable practices in the Blue Economy.
At a pivotal global summit focused on the blue economy, Odisha's Chief Secretary Anu Garg announced the state's ambitious target to contribute 5% to India's GDP by 2047. Key sectors expected to drive this growth include fisheries, maritime infrastructure, and marine biotechnology, supported by the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor.
Union Secretary of Earth Sciences, Ravichandran, called attention to the vast, untapped potential of the oceans, noting the largely uncharted territories and the existing challenges from climate change, coastal erosion, and marine pollution. Opportunities in offshore energy and marine biotechnology were underscored as areas ripe for exploration.
The summit also featured insights from international representatives, including Timor-Leste's Ambassador to India, Karlito Nunes, who emphasized international cooperation. NBS Rajput, Odisha's Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary, highlighted the need for collaboration and sustainable practices to bolster fisheries, aquaculture, and coastal livelihoods.
