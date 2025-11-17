Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined the advisory board of Ukraine's leading defense company, Fire Point, known for its long-range drones capable of targeting deep within Russia. This move comes as Fire Point faces an ongoing corruption investigation, which the company claims to be fully cooperating with by commissioning an independent audit.

To strengthen its international reputation, Fire Point is establishing a new manufacturing facility in Denmark and aims to double its production capacity. Despite scrutiny, the company continues to expand with plans to produce battle-tested cruise missiles. While critics raise concerns over the company's lack of transparency and potential links to a major corruption scandal, executives refute all allegations.

Fire Point is rapidly rising, gaining around USD 1 billion in revenue this year. However, it remains under the lens of anti-corruption watchdogs examining possible price inflation in defense contracts. As the company grows, the presence of high-profile advisers and international support highlight its ambitions and challenges alike.

