UK extends sanctions licence for Lukoil Bulgaria units
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Thursday expanded a sanctions waiver allowing transactions with Lukoil's Bulgarian operations to cover two more subsidiaries, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria EOOD and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria EOOD, the government said.
The licence, first granted on November 14 to keep Bulgaria's Burgas refinery and related fuel stations operating after their seizure from Russia's Lukoil, now applies to the additional entities until February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump plan for Ukraine war would cede territory to Russia
Trump plan to end Ukraine war would cede territory to Russia
UPDATE 3-Russian forces take Ukraine's Kupiansk, top military official says, Ukraine denies it
Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says
Russian attack kills five in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, regional governor says