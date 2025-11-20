UK extends sanctions licence for Lukoil Bulgaria units

Britain on Thursday expanded a sanctions waiver allowing transactions with Lukoil's Bulgarian operations to cover two more subsidiaries, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria EOOD and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria EOOD, the government said.

The licence, first granted on November 14 to keep Bulgaria's Burgas refinery and related fuel stations operating after their seizure from Russia's Lukoil, now applies to the additional entities until February.

