Gujarat CM Patel Welcomes New Class-3 Appointees, Emphasizes Nation-Building

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called on the 4,473 newly appointed candidates in Class-3 government positions across the state to perceive their roles as vital contributions to nation-building. Speaking at an event in Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, Patel emphasized the importance of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava,' a motto championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which translates to 'citizens as deities.'

He urged the youths to act with sincerity and integrity, ensuring their actions reflect the presence of a sympathetic government. At the event, Patel ceremonially handed out appointment letters to 21 candidates, part of the broader selection made by the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board. The 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat' initiative was the backdrop for the announcement of future police recruitment drives, aiming to create over 14,000 new positions.

Prime Minister Modi extended his best wishes to the new appointees, encouraging them to contribute to a developed India. The event underscored the thorough, technology-driven recruitment process managed by the state, providing job-seeking youths with clear paths to success. Patel lauded the transparency and efficiency of modern recruitment techniques, highlighting that it was a significant step in fulfilling the youthful aspirations of countless families across Gujarat.

