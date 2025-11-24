Tensions Escalate: Drone Strikes and Power Plays Near Moscow
Russian air defences intercepted 10 drones headed for Moscow, following a Ukrainian strike on a nearby power plant. This marks ongoing infrastructure attacks amid the war, as Ukraine attempts to disrupt Russian-controlled regions. Despite frequent outages in Ukraine, major power disruptions in Moscow remain minimal.
Russian air defences successfully intercepted 10 drones destined for Moscow on Monday, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry. This development came just a day after a Ukrainian drone strike targeted a power plant near the capital, causing a temporary halt in heating services in a small town.
The Ministry reported that, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moscow time, a total of 50 Ukrainian drones were neutralized across multiple regions including Moscow, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, and over the Black Sea. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed emergency teams were dispatched to areas affected by drone debris.
Sunday's assault on the Shatura Power Station, located 120 km from Moscow, necessitated the activation of backup power and emergency heating for a nearby town. The power plant has since resumed normal operations. Despite ongoing energy disruptions in Ukraine due to Russian offensives, attacks on Moscow's critical infrastructure have yet to cause major damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
