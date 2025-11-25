Left Menu

Mild Surge in Country’s Horticulture Sector Boosts Fruit and Vegetable Production

The nation's horticulture production climbed by 4% to 369.05 million tonnes for the crop year ending June 2025, led by an uptick in fruits and vegetables. This reflects an increase from 354.74 million tonnes in the previous year, with notable contributions from bananas, mangoes, and onions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:53 IST
In a slight upward trend, the country's horticulture production recorded a 4% increase, reaching 369.05 million tonnes by the end of the crop year in June 2025. Fruits and vegetables were the primary contributors to this growth, according to the agriculture ministry's recent data release.

The previous year saw horticulture production at 354.74 million tonnes. The area dedicated to horticultural crops has also expanded to 29.48 million hectares in the 2024-25 crop year, a marginal increase from the 29.08 million hectares covered previously.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted significant achievements in fruit and vegetable output, particularly bananas, mangoes, and watermelons. Onion production notably increased, reaching 30.78 million tonnes from 24.26 million tonnes the year before, while spice and medicinal plant production also saw substantial gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

