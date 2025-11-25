Rayalaseema's Horticultural Boom: A Plan for Prosperity
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated a robust action plan to boost horticultural cultivation in the Rayalaseema region and Prakasam district. This includes utilizing funds under the Purvodaya scheme, promoting 18 high-demand crops, and enhancing infrastructure to uplift farmers' livelihoods and transform the area into a horticultural hub.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to advance the horticultural sector in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to support farmers in the Rayalaseema region and Prakasam district. Naidu emphasized the strategic cultivation of 18 globally demanded horticultural crops to boost local agriculture.
Under the Purvodaya scheme, Naidu has outlined an action plan involving 92 clusters, intending to enhance infrastructure and improve the livelihoods of approximately six lakh farmers. The comprehensive strategy includes the construction of roads, irrigation projects, and improvements in other essential facilities, backed by a substantial Rs 40,000-crore action plan.
With a focus on transforming Rayalaseema into a horticultural hub, the government aims to cultivate these crops on 50 lakh acres. The initiative will also promote certification, traceability, and distribution improvements, including exporting produce to international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
