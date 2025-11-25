Left Menu

India Nears $450M BrahMos Missile Export Deals Amid Global Interest

India is on the brink of securing $450 million in defense deals to export the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, co-developed with Russia. These deals, influenced by the missile's effectiveness in Operation Sindoor, are poised to extend India's global defense export ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:58 IST
BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles being delivered to the Philippines by India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that aligns with the Indian government's ambitions to boost defense exports, India is reportedly close to finalizing deals worth approximately $450 million for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. These missiles, developed in collaboration with Russia, have been strategically important for India's military operations.

The potential agreements target friendly foreign nations impressed by the missile's precision and effectiveness, demonstrated during Operation Sindoor where they successfully incapacitated multiple Pakistani air bases. According to defense sources, the substantial interest from countries worldwide suggests further deals could be imminent.

Exhibited at the Dubai Air Show, the BrahMos missile captured considerable attention. The Indian government has also approved large-scale procurement for its Navy warships and Air Force's Su-30 MKI jets, reflecting the missile's integral role in national defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

