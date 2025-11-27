Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure

Poland has dismissed the grounds for shutting its consulate in Irkutsk, following Russia's announcement of its closure in response to Warsaw closing the Russian consulate in Gdansk.

Polish foreign ministry representative, Maciej Wewior, criticized Russia's move, asserting that Poland is not involved in any terror activities in Russia.

Russia's retaliatory measure follows recent diplomatic tensions between Warsaw and Moscow, with both sides asserting their justifications in the ongoing dispute.

