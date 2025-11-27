Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure
Poland remains firm in keeping its consulate in Irkutsk open despite Russia's decision to close it, which comes as retaliation for Warsaw shutting the Russian consulate in Gdansk. Poland argues there is no justification for such a closure, denying involvement in terror acts within Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:47 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has dismissed the grounds for shutting its consulate in Irkutsk, following Russia's announcement of its closure in response to Warsaw closing the Russian consulate in Gdansk.
Polish foreign ministry representative, Maciej Wewior, criticized Russia's move, asserting that Poland is not involved in any terror activities in Russia.
Russia's retaliatory measure follows recent diplomatic tensions between Warsaw and Moscow, with both sides asserting their justifications in the ongoing dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
