Left Menu

Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure

Poland remains firm in keeping its consulate in Irkutsk open despite Russia's decision to close it, which comes as retaliation for Warsaw shutting the Russian consulate in Gdansk. Poland argues there is no justification for such a closure, denying involvement in terror acts within Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:47 IST
Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland has dismissed the grounds for shutting its consulate in Irkutsk, following Russia's announcement of its closure in response to Warsaw closing the Russian consulate in Gdansk.

Polish foreign ministry representative, Maciej Wewior, criticized Russia's move, asserting that Poland is not involved in any terror activities in Russia.

Russia's retaliatory measure follows recent diplomatic tensions between Warsaw and Moscow, with both sides asserting their justifications in the ongoing dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025