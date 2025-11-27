Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Swift Paddy Procurement Ensures Farmers' Welfare

Andhra Pradesh has procured over eight lakh tonnes of paddy, depositing Rs 1,700 crore into farmers' accounts. Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar urged farmers to sell directly at MSP, highlighting transparent systems for quick payments. He warned against misinformation and stressed government support to procure quality rice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Swift Paddy Procurement Ensures Farmers' Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Andhra Pradesh, the rapid procurement of over eight lakh tonnes of paddy has bolstered the state's agricultural economy. The Civil Supplies Minister, N Manohar, announced that Rs 1,700 crore has been directly deposited into farmers' accounts, aiming to ensure swift and transparent financial transactions.

Manohar urged farmers to bypass middlemen and sell their paddy directly at Minimum Support Price (MSP) to guarantee fair compensation. The state government's system ensures payments are made within a six-hour window post-procurement, reinforcing trust in the administration among the farming community.

The minister addressed concerns about misinformation spread by opposition parties, clarifying that the government is committed to supporting farmers with adequate logistical arrangements, including transport and storage facilities. This initiative aims to maintain quality rice supply for programs such as mid-day meals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

 India
3
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon
4
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025