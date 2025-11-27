Andhra Pradesh's Swift Paddy Procurement Ensures Farmers' Welfare
Andhra Pradesh has procured over eight lakh tonnes of paddy, depositing Rs 1,700 crore into farmers' accounts. Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar urged farmers to sell directly at MSP, highlighting transparent systems for quick payments. He warned against misinformation and stressed government support to procure quality rice.
In Andhra Pradesh, the rapid procurement of over eight lakh tonnes of paddy has bolstered the state's agricultural economy. The Civil Supplies Minister, N Manohar, announced that Rs 1,700 crore has been directly deposited into farmers' accounts, aiming to ensure swift and transparent financial transactions.
Manohar urged farmers to bypass middlemen and sell their paddy directly at Minimum Support Price (MSP) to guarantee fair compensation. The state government's system ensures payments are made within a six-hour window post-procurement, reinforcing trust in the administration among the farming community.
The minister addressed concerns about misinformation spread by opposition parties, clarifying that the government is committed to supporting farmers with adequate logistical arrangements, including transport and storage facilities. This initiative aims to maintain quality rice supply for programs such as mid-day meals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
