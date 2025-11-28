Orban's Moscow Mission: Energy Talks and Peace Prospects

Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, plans to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meetings aim to discuss crude and gas supplies vital for Hungary's energy needs, especially as winter approaches, and to explore peace efforts in Ukraine.

Despite a war raging in Ukraine, Orban maintains strong ties with Moscow, putting Hungary at odds with the European Union's stance on Russian energy reliance. Recently, the United States granted Hungary an exemption from sanctions, allowing it to amplify its use of Russian oil and gas with Orban's persuasive negotiations in Washington.

Additionally, Hungary has cemented a nuclear power collaboration with the US, aiming to source fuel for a Russian-built plant. Meanwhile, Orban proposes reviving a Budapest-hosted peace summit for Ukraine, illustrating his deviation from NATO norms.

