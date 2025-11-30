Left Menu

Black Sea Tensions: Kazakhstan Urges Ukraine to Cease Pipeline Attacks

Kazakhstan has urged Ukraine to stop attacking the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal after a major drone attack disrupted oil exports. CPC, involving Russian, Kazakh, and U.S. shareholders, paused operations due to damage. Kazakhstan considers these attacks harmful to bilateral relations, while Ukraine defends its actions against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kazakhstan has called on Ukraine to cease its attacks on the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), following a large-scale drone attack that disrupted global oil exports. The attack caused significant damage to the facility's loading infrastructure, forcing an operational halt.

The CPC, with stakeholders from Russia, Kazakhstan, and the U.S., reported that Ukrainian naval drones attacked a mooring at the Russian terminal, causing severe damage. This incident marks the third series of attacks by Ukraine on this 'civilian facility' amid its strategy to target Russian oil resources.

Kazakhstan's foreign ministry condemned these 'deliberate' attacks, stressing their impact on Kazakhstan-Ukraine relations. Ukraine, however, insists its actions counter Russia's aggressive stance, aiming to affect Russia's war economy. The damaged pipeline, crucial for Kazakhstan's oil exports, further escalates regional tensions.

