Kazakhstan has called on Ukraine to cease its attacks on the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), following a large-scale drone attack that disrupted global oil exports. The attack caused significant damage to the facility's loading infrastructure, forcing an operational halt.

The CPC, with stakeholders from Russia, Kazakhstan, and the U.S., reported that Ukrainian naval drones attacked a mooring at the Russian terminal, causing severe damage. This incident marks the third series of attacks by Ukraine on this 'civilian facility' amid its strategy to target Russian oil resources.

Kazakhstan's foreign ministry condemned these 'deliberate' attacks, stressing their impact on Kazakhstan-Ukraine relations. Ukraine, however, insists its actions counter Russia's aggressive stance, aiming to affect Russia's war economy. The damaged pipeline, crucial for Kazakhstan's oil exports, further escalates regional tensions.

